Mumbai: Byculla Railway station gets UNESCO recognition for heritage conservation, Check pics

The 169-year-old Byculla railway station in Mumbai is one of the oldest living railway stations in India. The Byculla railway station has today received UNESCO’s Asia Pacific Cultural Heritage Conservation award of merit for restoration work carried out over the last three years. As per media reports, the restoration work of the Central Line railway station of the Mumbai Suburban Railway station was done by the non-governmental agency (NGO) called ‘I Love Mumbai,’ and the Bajaj Group Charitable Trust. The UNESCO recognition stated that conservation is not only for fancy buildings and renowned monuments. Union minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw took to Twitter to share the news.

"Restoration work of 169 years old, Byculla Railway Station, gets UNESCO recognition. #ConservingHeritage," read the tweet. The Ministry of Railways has retweeted the tweet.

The restoration of the station included cleaning the basalt stone facade, and restoration of original doors, windows, grills, and gates. Restoration of the timber truss roof, Mangalore tiles, and smaller lean-to roofs along the facade was done. The addition of ramps, steps, etc., was also done to make the station accessible to all passengers.

Further, the building also underwent alterations and additions such as the blocking of archways and windows, the addition of toilet blocks, the blocking of verandahs, etc. After restoration, ticketing areas which have been restored and upgraded are now open in verandahs. The old ticketing counter revealed a historic cast iron grill design which was restored to the original.

The UNESCO Asia-Pacific Awards for Cultural Heritage Conservation 2022 went to the restored Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya Museum, which is part of the Victorian Gothic and Art Deco Ensembles of Mumbai World Heritage property in India.