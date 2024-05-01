India achieved a significant milestone as a rail coach factory in Punjab's Kapurthala unveiled the first few coaches of the Vande Bharat Metro Train. This Metro will come with a configuration of 12 coaches, expandable to accommodate up to 16 coaches. Trial runs for these short-distance trains are scheduled to commence in July, paving the way for eventual deployment across 124 cities. The distances covered will range from 100 km to 150 km, serving as a vital link between major urban centres and their satellite cities.

First Basic until of Vande Metro from RCF Kapurtala is flagged for run trials on 30-04-2024.

The train has features similar to Vandebharat trains.



The Vande Metro will operate on existing tracks, serving routes such as Lucknow-Kanpur, Agra-Mathura, and Tirupati-Chennai. It boasts high acceleration, spacious interiors, and large automatic doors. Indian Railways may increase the number of coaches per train on high-ridership routes in future. Plans also include introducing long-distance focused Vande sleeper trains and Amrit Bharat push-pull variants.

Since the debut of Vande Bharat Express in 2019, India's semi-high-speed rail travel has seen continual improvements, surpassing initial speed limits. Medium-distance chair car trains are operational, with sleeper variants expected within 100 days of the next government assuming office.

