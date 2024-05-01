Advertisement
Watch: First Look oF Vande Bharat Metro Train Revealed, Trial Run To Start From July

Trial runs for Vande Bharat Metro trains are scheduled to commence in July, paving the way for eventual deployment across 124 cities

Edited By: Medha Jha|Last Updated: May 01, 2024, 04:39 PM IST|Source: Bureau
India achieved a significant milestone as a rail coach factory in Punjab's Kapurthala unveiled the first few coaches of the Vande Bharat Metro Train. This Metro will come with a configuration of 12 coaches, expandable to accommodate up to 16 coaches. Trial runs for these short-distance trains are scheduled to commence in July, paving the way for eventual deployment across 124 cities. The distances covered will range from 100 km to 150 km, serving as a vital link between major urban centres and their satellite cities.

The Vande Metro will operate on existing tracks, serving routes such as Lucknow-Kanpur, Agra-Mathura, and Tirupati-Chennai. It boasts high acceleration, spacious interiors, and large automatic doors. Indian Railways may increase the number of coaches per train on high-ridership routes in future.  Plans also include introducing long-distance focused Vande sleeper trains and Amrit Bharat push-pull variants.

Since the debut of Vande Bharat Express in 2019, India's semi-high-speed rail travel has seen continual improvements, surpassing initial speed limits. Medium-distance chair car trains are operational, with sleeper variants expected within 100 days of the next government assuming office. 

