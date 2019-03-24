हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rajasthan

BJP leader shot at in Rajasthan's Jhalawar

Four persons including a BJP leader were injured when three-four persons opened fire at them after a social function in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district, police said Sunday.

Jaipur: Four persons including a BJP leader were injured when three-four persons opened fire at them after a social function in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district, police said Sunday.

The incident occurred on Saturday night in Bhawanimandhi area where former chairman of Nagarpalika and BJP leader Ramlal Gurjar (58) was returning after attending a function, they said.

The accused opened fire and targeted him, police said. "Gurjar and three others received bullet injuries. They were admitted to the district hospital where their condition is stable. Different teams have been formed to locate and arrest the accused," they added.

