JAIPUR: Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a scathing attack on the Congress in Rajasthan on Friday, alleging rampant corruption and likening the state to an ATM for party leaders from Delhi. Speaking at a public meeting in Ajmer, Shah claimed that the Congress treated Rajasthan as its ''personal ATM'', where leaders from Delhi swiped a card to withdraw money. He emphasized the need to oust such a government, accusing it of exceeding limits in appeasement politics for the sake of its vote bank.

Shah highlighted how Rajasthan has gained notoriety as a top-ranking state in corruption, appeasement politics, crimes against women, cybercrime, and inflation. He pointed out high electricity rates and fuel prices in the state, urging voters to consider the broader impact of their choices in the upcoming elections.

Kanhaiya Lal Murder

The Home Minister accused the Gehlot government of turning Rajasthan into a state of riots, citing the murder of Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur. He warned that if the Congress returned to power, organizations like the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) would thrive, jeopardizing the safety of the state.

'Corruption, Scams By Gehlot Govt'

Shah alleged rampant corruption during Gehlot's tenure, citing a Rs 66,000-crore mining scam, a Rs 1,000-crore leasing scam, and a Rs 1,000-crore ration scam, among others. He claimed that Gehlot's corruption surpassed that of any government since Independence.

'Laal Diary' Controversy

Amit Shah referred to the 'Laal Diary,' claiming it contained Gehlot's 'Kacha Chitta,' indicating rough calculations of alleged scams under his watch. He advised youths not to wear red to Gehlot's campaign, linking it to the controversies surrounding the red diary.

Vote For 'Double Engine' Government: Shah

Shah appealed to voters to consider their votes as a choice for a "double engine" government under the leadership of Narendra Modi. He stressed that the Congress had failed in the past five years, mainly in the aspect of corruption.

As Rajasthan gears up for assembly polls on November 25, Shah's accusations form a significant part of the political discourse. The BJP, having won 163 seats in 2013, aims to regain power from the Congress, which won 99 seats in the 2018 elections. The counting of votes is scheduled for December 3.