Lack of infrastructure, medical equipment led to newborns' death: Lok Sabha Speaker after inspecting Kota hospital

KOTA: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who had earlier expressed grave concerns over the death of ten newborns within a span of 48 hours at a hospital in Kota, on Sunday said that the hospital in question lacks necessary infrastructure and medical equipment. ''There's a lack of infrastructure and medical equipment. Many types of equipment are dysfunctional. I've asked for providing equipment in writing, it'll be made available in 15 days," the Lok Sabha Speaker said.

Birla made these remarks after inspecting the JK Lon Hospital in Kota to know about the deaths of ten newborns apparently due to lack of facilities and non-functioning equipment. On Saturday, a delegation of state BJP leaders had visited the hospital and interacted with the senior doctors to know what led to the tragic death of the ten newborns.

The BJP leaders also slammed the Congress government led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot over the incident and asked it to fix responsibility for the tragedy. With the media spotlight turning to Kota, Rajasthan CM said, ''This year has least deaths in last 6 years. Death of even one child is unfortunate. But there have been 1300 - 1500 deaths in a year in the past. This year, the figure is 900. There are daily few deaths in every hospital in the state and country, nothing new in this. Action is being taken.''

On Friday, Gehlot had sent a team to Kota to look into the deaths. He had warned that strict action will be taken against those found guilty. The Rajasthan CM also directed the Medical Education Secretary, Vaibhav Galeria, to visit Kota and submit a detailed report on an urgent basis.

"The Chief Minister has taken this issue very seriously and hence, I am here to find out the reason for neonatal deaths. A special committee will investigate if there were hygienic or clinical issues behind the death of these kids. Besides, all other issues will also be taken up," Galeria said after visiting Kota.

On being asked if there was a staff crisis hitting the hospital, he said, "A crisis has in fact been there, but I cannot comment upfront without complete investigation. We are trying to figure out the lacunae present here and also trying to find solutions."

Sources said that of 535 life-saving equipment, 320 were non-functional. Besides, only 27 out of 71 infant warmers were working. Some ventilators were also not working properly. The hospital administration has, however, denial it.

Hospital sources said that all the children were brought in a critical condition to the hospital. "Our investigation says that 10 deaths were normal and children did not die because of any negligence", said Dr HL Meena, hospital superintendent.