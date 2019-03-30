Presidnet Ram Nath Kovind, PM Modi greet people on Rajasthan Day

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted the people of Rajasthan on statehood day.

"My best wishes to the state for a bright, prosperous and peaceful future," Kovind tweeted.

Modi too tweeted his greetings. "Greetings to the people of state on Rajasthan Day."

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said: "It is a day to commemorate the valour, strong willpower and sacrifice of the people of Rajasthan. Let us resolve to make our state a haven of happiness, fulfilling aspirations of one and all."

Rajasthan is the largest state in terms of area and was formed on this day in 1949.