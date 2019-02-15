Rajasthan: 126 dead, over 3359 tested positive for swine flu in 2019

Jaipur: Another death was reported in Rajasthan due to swine flu on Friday taking the death toll to 126 since January this year. The number of positive Swine flu cases reported today has been 74.

More than 3359 positive swine flu cases have been reported from across the state between January 1 to February 15.

The maximum deaths of 30 people have been reported in Jodhpur district itself followed by 12 in Barmer and nine each in Udaipur and Bikaner.

Swine flu is an infection caused by one of the several swine influenza viruses (SIV), with the H1N1 strain being the most common across the country.

H1N1 virus spreads when an individual touches an infected person or breathes droplets of coughs and sneezes that in the air.

The symptoms are the same as the seasonal flu, also known as viral fever. This includes a cough, sore throat and body ache.

(With inputs from ANI)