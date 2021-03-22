LIC home loan at 6.90%, these are the key documents you will require

New Delhi: If you are planning to buy your dream home, LIC home loan facility could be one of the several options that are available in the market.

LIC home loan starts at 6.90 percent per annum. There are several types of LIC Home Loans, suiting each individual needs, eligibility and preference.

LIC home loan are of several types –Home Loan for Resident Indian, Home Loan for Non-Resident Indian, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Home Improvement Loans, Top-Up Loan, Plot Loans and Griha Varishtha - Home Loan for Pensioners.

These are the key Home Loan Documents you will require

KYC documents:

Pan Card

Aadhaar Card

For NRIs, passport is required

Proof of residence

Income documents:

Salary slips and Form No.16 for salaried

Last 3 years income tax returns along with financials for self-employed or professionals

Bank statements for last 6 to12 months

Property Documents (incase property is identified):

Proof of ownership of property

In case of flats, allotment letter of builder/society

Up to date tax paid receipt

