हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
LIC

LIC home loan at 6.90%, these are the key documents you will require

LIC home loan starts at 6.90 percent per annum. There are several types of LIC Home Loans, suiting each individual needs, eligibility and preference.

LIC home loan at 6.90%, these are the key documents you will require
Representational Image/PIXABAY

New Delhi: If you are planning to buy your dream home, LIC home loan facility could be one of the several options that are available in the market.

LIC home loan starts at 6.90 percent per annum. There are several types of LIC Home Loans, suiting each individual needs, eligibility and preference.

LIC home loan are of several types –Home Loan for Resident Indian, Home Loan for Non-Resident Indian, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Home Improvement Loans, Top-Up Loan, Plot Loans and Griha Varishtha - Home Loan for Pensioners.

These are the key Home Loan Documents you will require

KYC documents:

Pan Card

Aadhaar Card

For NRIs, passport is required

Proof of residence

Income documents:

Salary slips and Form No.16 for salaried

Last 3 years income tax returns along with financials for self-employed or professionals

Bank statements for last 6 to12 months

Property Documents (incase property is identified):

Proof of ownership of property

In case of flats, allotment letter of builder/society

Up to date tax paid receipt

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
LICLife Insurance Corporation of IndiaIndia realtyIndia real estatehome loan
Next
Story

UP RERA to begin physical hearing option from May 1

Must Watch

PT2M51S

Breaking News: Army shoots down 4 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir