New Delhi: SS Rajamouli's Baahubali became a historic masterpiece of Indian cinema. The movie gave us Prabhas in the iconic avatar. On 9 years of Baahubali: The Beginning, let's look into some unforgettable cinematic moments from the movie which resonate even today:

Lifting the Shivling:

Beyond showcasing the physical prowess, this scene is a defining image of Baahubali's unwavering devotion. Prabhas’s powerful performance as he lifts the Shivlinga is unforgettable, showcasing his unwavering dedication and raw emotion.

The Rebellious Climber: Scaling the Waterfall

The image of young Shivudu conquering the treacherous waterfall, defying gravity and convention, is forever engraved in the viewers minds. Prabha’s fearlessness and fluid movement bring Shivudu's dauntless spirit to life, perfectly capturing the rebellious streak and adventurous nature of Shivudu.

The Warrior's Rise: The Komaram Fight Sequence

New Delhi: Prabhas establishes himself as a formidable force in this intense battle. His fierce fighting style and the intensity in his eyes against the Komaram tribe foreshadow Baahubali's evolution into a warrior king.

The Prince's Charm: The Waterfall Romance

Amidst action, Prabhas portrays Shivudu's tender romance with Avantika (Tamannaah Bhatia) beautifully. Their chemistry is undeniable, making this heartfelt moment a fan favourite.

The King's Roar: The 'Why Katappa?' Climax

This iconic scene leaves a lasting impact as Baahubali confronts Katappa's betrayal. Prabhas conveyed as Baahubali questioned Katappa's loyalty sent shivers down spines. It was a powerful moment that perfectly encapsulated the film's central conflict and left audiences desperate for answers.

Prabhas was recently seen in Nag Ashwin's 'Kalki 2898 AD' along with megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan.