New Delhi: The excitement surrounding Pushpa 2: The Rule starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna is reaching unprecedented heights.

Even before its release, the film has been shattering records, with fans eagerly anticipating the return of Allu Arjun as the iconic Pushpa Raj.

In a remarkable feat, a cinema house in North America has revealed that the movie has now already achieved 2.5 million+ in North American premiere pre-sales and counting.

This signals the film’s massive appeal across international markets. This record-breaking momentum continues to build, as moviegoers are gearing up to witness the thrilling sequel on the big screen.

Pushpa 2: The Rule stars Allu Arjun return as Pushpa Raj, Rashmika Mandanna step back into her role as Srivalli, and Fahadh Faasil reprise his role of cop Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat- Pushpa’s nemesis.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings with music on T Series.

Pushpa 2: The Rule will be released in theaters on 5th December.