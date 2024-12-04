Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2827949https://zeenews.india.com/regional/allu-arjuns-pushpa-2-the-rule-takes-north-america-by-storm-over-2-5-million-tickets-sold-pre-release-2827949.html
NewsEntertainmentRegional
ALLU ARJUN

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule Takes North America By Storm, Over 2.5 Million Tickets Sold Pre-Release

The film has been shattering records, with fans eagerly anticipating the return of Allu Arjun as the iconic Pushpa Raj.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 04, 2024, 07:03 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule Takes North America By Storm, Over 2.5 Million Tickets Sold Pre-Release (Image: X)

New Delhi: The excitement surrounding Pushpa 2: The Rule starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna is reaching unprecedented heights.

Even before its release, the film has been shattering records, with fans eagerly anticipating the return of Allu Arjun as the iconic Pushpa Raj.

In a remarkable feat, a cinema house in North America has revealed that the movie has now already achieved 2.5 million+ in North American premiere pre-sales and counting. 

Have A Look At The Post: 

This signals the film’s massive appeal across international markets. This record-breaking momentum continues to build, as moviegoers are gearing up to witness the thrilling sequel on the big screen.

Pushpa 2: The Rule stars Allu Arjun return as Pushpa Raj, Rashmika Mandanna step back into her role as Srivalli, and Fahadh Faasil reprise his role of cop Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat- Pushpa’s nemesis. 

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings with music on T Series.

 Pushpa 2: The Rule will be released in theaters on 5th December. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Winter Session - Opposition Divided Again!
DNA Video
DNA: Sambhal - Evidence of Pakistani Conspiracy Revealed
DNA Video
DNA: Bangladesh Hindu Attacks: Pakistani Army’s Role Revealed
DNA Video
DNA: 13 Years Later, Will the Bofors Case Reopen?
DNA Video
DNA: Suspense Over Maharashtra CM Continues
DNA Video
DNA: AI App Predicts Death Date: How Does It Work?
DNA Video
DNA: Truth Behind Claims of a Temple in Sambhal Mosque
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi Cracks Down on Corruption in Road Construction
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi Model vs Yunus Model: A Comparison on Handling Riots
DNA Video
DNA: Indian Navy Successfully Tests Long-Range Missile
NEWS ON ONE CLICK