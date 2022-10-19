'Ammu': Aishwarya Lekshmi starrer's special screening held for the whole team

New Delhi: Audiences have been anxiously waiting for the release of Ammu, Prime Video's first Telugu Original Movie, ever since the trailer released. This suspenseful drama tells the tale of a lady who rises like a phoenix in the face of adversity. The cast and crew of the movie attended a special screening that the makers held in Hyderabad before the movie's October 19 release.

In addition to Karthik Subbaraj and actor Naveen Chandra, the event also had Niharika Konidela, Deva Katta, Sharath Marar, Raj Kandukuri, and Swathi. Ammu, played by Aishwarya Lekshmi, will tell the account of a woman who, after her dream marriage with cop Ravi, played by Naveen Chandra, turns into a nightmare, rises from the ashes like a phoenix. What Ammu initially believed to be a singular incident evolves into a vicious pattern of abuse that traps her and crushes her spirit and soul. Pushed to her limits, Ammu teams up with an unlikely ally, played by Simha, to break free.

Here are some of the pictures from the event:

With Karthik Subbaraj as the Creative Producer, and written and directed by Charukesh Sekar and produced by Stone Bench Films, the drama thriller stars Aishwarya Lekshmi, Naveen Chandra, and Simha. The film will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi on October 19, 2022, exclusively on Prime Video.