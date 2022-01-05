हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Arun Vijay

Tamil actor Arun Vijay tests positive for COVID-19

Tamil actor Arun Vijay, who has a number of films in different stages of production, on Wednesday announced that he has tested positive for Covid-19.

Tamil actor Arun Vijay tests positive for COVID-19
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Tamil actor Arun Vijay, who has a number of films in different stages of production, on Wednesday announced that he has tested positive for Covid-19.

The actor, who is playing the lead in director Hari's 'Yaanai', which is waiting to hit screens, took to social media to make the announcement.

ba

Arun Vijay wrote: "Hi everyone!! This is to inform you all that I have tested positive for COVID-19. I am currently under home quarantine and am following all the safety protocols as per my doctor's advice. Thanks for all the love. Stay safe & take care everyone."

Apart from 'Yaanai', which will be the first rural script that Arun Vijay will be doing in 12 years, the actor also has a number of other films including 'Border' with director Arivazhagan, who is known for having delivered crime thrillers like 'Eeram' and 'Kuttram 23'.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Arun Vijaytests positiveCOVID-19Coronavirushome quarantinedeadly virus
Next
Story

Late Malayalam actor Rajan P Dev's wife arrested over suicide of daughter-in-law

Must Watch

PT13M18S

3 accused arrested in Bulli Bai app case till now- Hemant Nagrale