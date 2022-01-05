Tamil actor Arun Vijay tests positive for COVID-19

New Delhi: Tamil actor Arun Vijay, who has a number of films in different stages of production, on Wednesday announced that he has tested positive for Covid-19.

The actor, who is playing the lead in director Hari's 'Yaanai', which is waiting to hit screens, took to social media to make the announcement.

Arun Vijay wrote: "Hi everyone!! This is to inform you all that I have tested positive for COVID-19. I am currently under home quarantine and am following all the safety protocols as per my doctor's advice. Thanks for all the love. Stay safe & take care everyone."

Apart from 'Yaanai', which will be the first rural script that Arun Vijay will be doing in 12 years, the actor also has a number of other films including 'Border' with director Arivazhagan, who is known for having delivered crime thrillers like 'Eeram' and 'Kuttram 23'.