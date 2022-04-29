हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Madhabi Mukherjee

Bengali actress Madhabi Mukherjee who worked with Satyajit Ray hospitalised

Veteran actress Madhabi Mukerjee was rushed to the hospital after her blood sugar level shot up suddenly.

Bengali actress Madhabi Mukherjee who worked with Satyajit Ray hospitalised
Pic Credit: IANS File Photo

New Delhi: Acclaimed Bengali actress Madhabi Mukherjee has been hospitalised on Friday morning after she complained of extreme uneasiness.

Her family sources said that the 70-year-old actress, always considered a favourite of legendary film directors -- Late Satyajit Ray, Late Ritwik Ghatak and Late Mrinal Sen -- was hospitalised after her blood sugar level shot up suddenly.

It is learnt that although her condition is more or less stable, she is extremely weak and is undergoing different medical tests at the hospital.

Family sources said that the actress was not too well for the last few days. Her family did not want to take any risk and got her admitted to the private hospital.

She got married to Nirmal Kumar, another legendary actor of Bengal movies. However, they are separated now. She has two daughters.

Her memorable films include Ritwik Ghatka`s `Subarnalata`, `Meghe Dhaka Tara` and `Komol Gandhar`, Satyajit Ray`s `Mahanagar`, `Charulata` and `Kapurush` and Mrinal Sen`s `Baishe Srabon` and `Calcutta 71`.

Her roles against two superstars of Bengali movie, Late Uttam Kumar and Late Soumitra Chattopahyay were quite popular among the Bengali cine-buff.

