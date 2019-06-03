Director Hemanth shares key update on multilingual film Nishabdam

For more than six months till now, we have been hearing about Nishabdam, an Anushka Shetty and Ranganathan Madhavan starrer. Finally, the film went on floors a week ago and the shooting is happening at a brisk mode in the US now. While the muhurat shot has been clapped recently, the makers have kick-started a 60-day long schedule in Seattle to shoot a large part of the film involving the major cast. The film is being directed by Hemanth Madhukar, a debutante.

The film is titled Nishabdam in Telugu and Silence in other languages. The director, a week ago, took to his official Twitter handle and wrote that the first scene has been shot. On Monday, June 3, he shared a short video of the first shot and it was Lord Ganesh’as idol in the video. We can even hear someone saying “Zoom... Cut it”.

The director is sharing updates on the film on a regular basis and this is what all the fans want from the team. The film marks the teaming up of Anushka and Madhavan after 13 years. Both the actors have previously shared the screen in 2006 in an action comedy film Rendu. Nishabdam also has Michael Madsen, Anjali, Shalini Pandey, Subbaraju, Srinivas Avasarala and others in key roles.

Actor Subbaraju, on meeting Michael Madsen, the Kill Bill star, clicked a selfie with him and shared on his official Twitter handle. Neeraja Kona, the costume designer of the film has also shared some updates on the film. All these updates by the makers increase the expectations on the film and we can’t wait to watch it on screen.



