Director Lawrence walks out of Laxmmi Bomb, Hindi remake of Telugu movie Kanchana

Actor turned director Raghava Lawrence, a few days ago, has announced that he will be directing the Hindi remake of Kanchana. This film is said to be having Akshay Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan reprising the roles played by Lawrence and Sharath Kumar respectively. Kiara Advani is the leading lady of the film. Two days ago, the first look of the film, which was titled Laxmmi Bomb was revealed and in no time, sensational comments were made by the director.

Lawrence took to his official Twitter handle to announce that he has walked out of the project for various reasons. He said that the makers of the film have released the first look of the film without his knowledge or any prior information. Also, he said he is unsatisfied with the design of the first look.

In a post, he wrote, “It is very painful for a director to know about his movie’s first look release from others. I feel very disrespected and disappointed. As a creator, I am not satisfied with the poster design as well. This shouldn’t happen to any director. I can hold back my script because I haven’t signed any agreement regarding this film, but I won’t do it because it is not professional. I’m ready to give my script because I personally respect Akshay Kumar sir a lot. They can replace me with some other director according to their wish. Soon, I’m going to meet Akshay Kumar sir to give the script and step out of this project in a good way. All the very best to the entire team. I wish the movie a great success.” (sic)

He also said that he cannot work at a place where he doesn’t get some respect that he deserves. Akshay Kumar or the producer haven’t responded on anything about this issue.