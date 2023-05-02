topStoriesenglish2602024
‘Divorce Is Not A Failure’: Tamil Actress Shalini’s Unique ‘Divorce Photoshoot’ Goes Viral- See Pics

In an unusual event, Tamil actress Shalini celebrated her divorce by going for a divorce photoshoot and shared a long note about choosing one's happiness.

May 02, 2023

New Delhi: We often see people celebrating victories, engagements and marriages, however, in a rare sight, Tamil actress Shalini celebrated her divorce. In a photoshoot that has gone viral on the internet, the actress is dressed in a red gown as she poses after her divorce. In the first picture, Shalini could be seen tearing apart a picture she had with her husband. In the second picture, she is holding a poster which reads, “I got 99 problems but a husband ain’t one.” In another post, she could be seen holding the letters ‘DIVORCED’. 

Sharing a long note along with the pictures, Shalini wrote, “A Divorced woman’s Message to those who feel voiceless. It’s okay to leave a bad marriage cause You deserve to be happy and never settle for less, take control of your lives and make the changes necessary to create a better future for yourself and your children.” 
 
Adding further, she wrote, “DIVORCE is NOT a FAILURE!!! It’s a turning point for you and to lead positive changes in your lives. It takes a lot of courage to leave a marriage and stand-alone So to all my BRAVE WOMEN out there I dedicate this.” 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by shalini (@shalu2626)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by shalini (@shalu2626)

As soon as the post went viral, fans came out in her support and appreciated her for standing up for her happiness. “Don't worry aka u get happiest life now on words,” a user commented. “You are one hell of a strong woman,” another user commented. “Same da I'm divorced now I'm happy bt i ve problem it's difficult 2 one time meal bt I'm happy wit my son's,” a thrid user wrote. 

According to ETimes, Shalini married her ex-husband Riaz in 2020 and later gave birth to a daughter named Riya. However, she later accused him of physical and mental abuse and thye headed for a divorce. Shalini made her debut with television serial ‘Mulluma Malarum’. She was last seen in the reality show Super Mom.  

