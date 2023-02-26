Dr CK Ramesh Performs Kantara’s ‘Varaha Roopam’ Song In Front Of PM Narendra Modi At Cultural Festival- Watch

New Delhi: Hombale Films ‘Kantara’ have made a lot of buzz with their success since their release. While the film has received a lot of love and admiration from all over the world, our honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 'Barisu Kannada Dim Dimava' cultural festival on Saturday, when Dr. CK Ramesh and his team performed on Kantara’s Varah Rupam in front of him.

This cultural festival was held at Talkatora Stadium in Delhi at 5 PM. He also addressed the gathering in the evening. This cultural festival was organized to celebrate Karnataka's culture, traditions, and history. It also drew parallels with the Prime Minister's vision of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'.

Watch the video here

Set in the fictional village of Dakshina Kannada, ‘Kantara’ follows a Kambala champion, also played by Shetty, who comes to loggerheads with an upright Forest Range officer, Murali (Kishore). Kambala is an annual race, held from November to March in coastal Karnataka, in which a jockey drives a pair of buffaloes, tied to the plough, through parallel muddy tracks.

‘Kantara’ was released in the Kannada version and Hindi version on 30th September and 14th October respectively. The film is written and directed by Rishab Shetty. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda, under Hombale Films, the film features Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, and Kishore Kumar G in pivotal roles.