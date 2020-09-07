Dulquer Salmaan's birthday wish for 'The OG' Mammootty takes the cake!

New Delhi: Malayalam superstar Mammootty, who turned 69 today, got a special birthday wish from his actor son Dulquer Salmaan. Dulquer treated all his and Mammootty fans to a lovely picture of him planting a kiss on his father's cheek.

His post read, "Mine! Happiest birthday to my Vappichi! The wisest and most disciplined man I know. To the one person I can turn to for anything. And the one who always calms me by just listening. You are my peace and my zen. And every day I strive to live upto your incredible standards. It has been the greatest blessing to get this time with you. For all of us. And seeing you with Maryam is the single greatest joy for me. Happy happy birthday pa. As you get younger may you continue to inspire generations to come. We love you infinity!"

Dulquer added hashtags like #reallifesuperhero #theOG #mydaddystrongest #ageinreverse #soonillbeolder #andhewillfreezetime #heiseverything #theperfectman to his post.

Take a look:

Besides Dulquer, Mammootty also got birthday greetings from stars such as Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Mahesh Babu, Tovino Thomas, Chiranjeevi and many others.

Here's wishing Mammootty a very happy birthday!