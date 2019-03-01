First look poster of Naveen Chandra's 28°C out!

The first look poster of Naveen Chandra’s 28°C was unveiled on Thursday and has received some really good responses from movie buffs and critics. Touted to be a romantic thriller, the first look poster looks promising with a hidden mystery behind it.

The film is directed by Dr Anil Viswnath, who also penned the story and screenplay, and the makers of the film are promoting their film as an edge of the seat thriller. Shalini Vadnikatti is playing the leading lady in this film which also has actors like Priyadarshi, Viva Harsh and Raja Ravindra in supporting roles.

Naveen Chandra made his Tollywood debut in 2005 with Sambhavami Yuge Yuge. He earned limelight and got good recognition too for the film. He played Surya, an intense and passionate lover in Andala Rakshasi and was brilliant in the role. Despite being part of low-budget films, Naveen Chandra has earned stardom which is enough for him to get some meaty roles to perform. He played a cop in Nenu Local and was the right choice for the role.

Naveen was recently seen in Aravinda Sametha, in which played the role of Balreddy.

With his upcoming film, the actor is expecting to establish himself as a good actor. There are a lot of hopes pinned up on this thriller.