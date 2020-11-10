IPL 2020 Final: Pics of Mohanlal at Dubai stadium for MI vs DC match sends internet into a meltdown!

New Delhi: Malayalam superstar Mohanlal is in Dubai and he scooped some time out from his schedule to watch the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 final clash between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals. The match was hosted at Dubai International Stadium. The internet was quick to spot Mohanlal in the stands and soon, pictures of him took over social media like anything.

His presence at the IPL finale was also confirmed by trade analyst Ramesh Bala on Twitter. He wrote, "Actor Mohanlal is watching the IPL 2020 final in Dubai."

Elated on seeing the superstar in the stadium, a Twitter user wrote, "Now watching favourite hero Mohanlal in the IPL". Netizens also wondered which team is he supporting.

Here are pictures of Mohanlal from the stadium:

Mohanlal reportedly flew to Dubai over the weekend after completing the shoot of his forthcoming film 'Drishyam 2'. It is a sequel to his 2013 hit of the same name.

Apart from 'Drishyam 2', Mohanlal has films such as 'Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham' and 'Ram' in the pipeline.