हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mohanlal

IPL 2020 Final: Pics of Mohanlal at Dubai stadium for MI vs DC match sends internet into a meltdown!

The internet was quick to spot Mohanlal in the stands. His fans were elated to see him.

IPL 2020 Final: Pics of Mohanlal at Dubai stadium for MI vs DC match sends internet into a meltdown!
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@mohanlal

New Delhi: Malayalam superstar Mohanlal is in Dubai and he scooped some time out from his schedule to watch the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 final clash between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals. The match was hosted at Dubai International Stadium. The internet was quick to spot Mohanlal in the stands and soon, pictures of him took over social media like anything. 

His presence at the IPL finale was also confirmed by trade analyst Ramesh Bala on Twitter. He wrote, "Actor Mohanlal is watching the IPL 2020 final in Dubai."

Elated on seeing the superstar in the stadium, a Twitter user wrote, "Now watching favourite hero Mohanlal in the IPL". Netizens also wondered which team is he supporting. 

Here are pictures of Mohanlal from the stadium: 

Mohanlal reportedly flew to Dubai over the weekend after completing the shoot of his forthcoming film 'Drishyam 2'. It is a sequel to his 2013 hit of the same name.

Apart from 'Drishyam 2', Mohanlal has films such as 'Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham' and 'Ram' in the pipeline. 

Tags:
MohanlalIPL 2020 finalsmohanlal IPL picsIPL 2020MI vs DC IPL 2020
Next
Story

South star Suriya's 'Soorarai Pottru' releasing in two days - Reasons why he's so popular!
  • 85,91,730Confirmed
  • 1,27,059Deaths

Full coverage

  • 5,09,13,451Confirmed
  • 12,63,089Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT43M41S

Bihar Results 2020: ’T-20 thrill’ in Bihar election results