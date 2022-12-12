Kamal Haasan calls ‘Kantara’ a great example, Prithviraj Sukumaran wishes he was a part of the film

New Delhi: The audience has enjoyed a very content-rich voyage in 2022 and several movies left a lasting impression on the viewers. One film which has actually managed to garner love from the audience is Hombale Films’ Kantara. The film has catered to the Pan India audience and has served a storyline unlike any.

Recently, a leading media portal asked a bunch of Indian celebrities regarding one film from 2022 that blew their mind. Taking to social media, they shared a video of several famous actors including Kamal Hasan and Prithviraj Sukumaran talking about the same. In the caption, they wrote “The exceptional lineup from The Filmmakers' Adda talks about the one film from 2022 that blew their mind.

In the video, megastar Kamal Haasan says “Kantara is a great example. I am happy because I also belong to the Kannada film industry. I think the clouds have parted and people are thinking differently.”

Superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran says “2022 has seen some great work across the industry but one film that made me go, I wish that had happened from Malayalam. I wish I was a part of that, was Kantara.”

The Filmmakers' Adda 2022 drops today at 8 pm. Set your reminders now!@ikamalhaasan @SwapnaDuttCh @menongautham @PrithviOfficial @Dir_Lokesh @ssrajamouli pic.twitter.com/GASXMxCwfL December 12, 2022

RRR director SS Rajamouli spoke about the film and said that one doesn’t need a big-scale film to do big numbers. “Big budgets are something.. and suddenly Kantara comes in and looks at the numbers it is making. Suddenly, you do not need a big-scale film to do big numbers. Even a small film like Kantara can do that,” the filmmaker said, talking to the media portal. He continued, “As an audience it is exciting, but as filmmakers, we need to go back and check what we are doing.”

Hombale Films’ Kantara is a film intended for pure mass entertainment but made with all the heart. The film has been released in Hindi on Netflix and is all set to release in English in January. The Sandalwood industry has peaked and peaked with an epic tale in Kantara. Kantara is that sumptuous meal that one should not miss. It is a perfect culmination of craft, culture and technical brilliance at display. It is that rare piece of Southern India that you would have barely witnessed or heard about. And is worthy of every piece of accolade and appreciation, it is receiving online.