'KGF: Chapter 2' launched at special ceremony

Bengaluru: The second chapter of upcoming Kannada action-drama "KGF", starring Yash in the lead, had its official launch here on Wednesday at a ceremony in the presence of the film's cast and crew.

The launch was attended by Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, director Prashant Neel and producer Vijay Kiragandur.

Following the runaway success of "KGF", which emerged as the first Kannada film to breach the Rs 200 crore club worldwide, the hype for "KGF: Chapter 2" has reached unprecedented heights.

In a recent interview to IANS, Yash said the second chapter will be "bigger" and "better" than the first part.

"When we made "KGF: Chapter 1", we had our own inhibitions and restricted ourselves in some way. But with this kind of success in our side, we are going all out to make the second part. We now know people are keenly looking forward to the second part and we can deliver it without any reservations. We have reserved the best for chapter 2," he added.

Yash confirmed that the makers are in talks with Sanjay Dutt for a crucial role in the second chapter.

"We had approached him with a role in the first part. He couldn't take up as he was busy with other commitments. We've approached him again with a very important role. He's yet to give his final nod," Yash said.

The regular shooting of "KGF: Chapter 2" will commence from April. The makers are eyeing a December release.