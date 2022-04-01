हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Jagadish

Malayalam actor Jagadish's wife dies at 61, last rites to be held later in day

Renowned actor Jagadish's wife P. Rema breathed her last on Friday (April 1) at their home.

Malayalam actor Jagadish&#039;s wife dies at 61, last rites to be held later in day
Pic Credit: IMDb

Thiruvananthapuram: P. Rema, wife of noted actor Jagadish, passed away at their home near here on Friday, said the family. She was 61.

Former head of the department of Forensic Medicine of the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College, Rema, had taken voluntary retirement after being diagnosed with a rare neurological ailment.

She is survived by the actor and their two doctor daughters.

"Rema has been unwell for sometime now and passed away peacefully," said the actor.

The last rites would be held here later in the day.

