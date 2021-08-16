हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Meera Mitun

Meera Mitun casteist slur case: Actress lodged in prison for 14 days, her friend to appear in court

Kollywood actress Meera Mitun was arrested over the weekend. Her friend who had featured in the casteist slur video will appear in court on Monday (August 16).

File photo

Chennai: Actor Meera Mitun's friend Abhishek Shyam, who was also seen in the video where she made casteist slur, has been arrested by the Chennai Crime Branch police. He will be produced in court on Monday.

Meera Mitun, who made the casteist slur against Scheduled Caste directors in the Tamil film industry, was arrested from Kerala on Saturday and brought to Chennai on Sunday. She was produced before a court in Saidapet on Sunday itself and is now lodged in Puzhal central prison for 14 days till August 27. Shyam was arrested on Sunday as well.

The actor was picked from a private resort in Alappuzha in Kerala by the Chennai Crime Branch police after she did not appear before the investigating officers even after getting a summons.

She had released a video before her arrest in which she alleged that she was being harassed by male police officers and that she would be tortured. Meera Mithun had told the media that she was not given food for one full day while she was being taken to Chennai from Alappuzha.

