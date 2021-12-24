हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
KV Raju

Noted Kannada filmmaker KV Raju, who directed Amitabh Bachchan in 'Indrajeet' dies of prolonged illness

KV Raju became a sensation in the Kannada film industry by giving blockbusters in the 80's and 90's. 

Noted Kannada filmmaker KV Raju, who directed Amitabh Bachchan in &#039;Indrajeet&#039; dies of prolonged illness
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

Bengaluru: Veteran Kannada director, writer K.V. Raju passed away on Friday at his residence in Bengaluru. Raju has directed Amitabh Bachchan-starrer 'Indrajeet' and directed Kajol and Jitendra in 'Udhar Ki Zindagi'.

Raju has directed super hit Kannada movies 'Yudhakanda', 'Belli Modagalu', 'Indrajith', 'Kadana', 'Belli Kalungara' and critically acclaimed 'Hulia' movie. He had also recently worked as a screenplay and dialogue writer for the yet to be released 'Satyam'.

Raju entered the film industry in 1982 as an associate director to K.V. Jayaram in his movie, 'Baadada Hoo'. Raju made his debut as a director and writer with the movie 'Olave Baduku' in 1984.

Raju became a sensation in the Kannada film industry by giving blockbusters in the 80's and 90's. He worked with most of the Kannada superstars. He ventured into Hindi film industry with his film 'Indrajeeth' starring Amitabh Bachchan and Jayaprada.

He also directed two other Hindi films, 'Udhar Ki Zindagi' (1994) and 'Khooni Jung' (2004). He is recognised for his powerful, strong, realistic dialogues and sharp editing.

He also gave opportunities to Kannada actors Devraj, Jaggesh and Shashikumar who went on to become big stars.

 

