Pawan Kalyan ex wife

Pawan Kalyan's former wife Renu Desai, son test COVID positive

Pawan Kalyan's ex-wife Renu Desai took to Instagram to announce she and their son Akira Nandan have tested COVID positive. 

Pawan Kalyan&#039;s former wife Renu Desai, son test COVID positive
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Hyderabad: Actress Renu Desai, Telugu star Pawan Kalyan's ex-wife, along with their son has tested positive for COVID. The 'Badri' actress took to Instagram to announce the same. Pawan Kalyan's ex-wife Renu Desai and their son Akira Nandan had tested positive.

In her brief note, Renu conveyed that both of them have been recovering well, as she urged everyone to wear masks and take precautions. Renu also informed that she has been fully vaccinated, while she advised everyone to do the same.

"Hello.. In spite of sitting at home most of the time and sitting at home for new years, Akira and I tested positive with symptoms few days ago," the 'Johnny' actress wrote. Renu conveyed, "We both are recovering now and I request all of you to please take this 3rd wave seriously. Wear your masks and be careful as much as possible."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by renu (@renuudesai)

"I had both my vaccines last year and was going to give Akira his now. But, he tested positive before that," Renu said.

With the pandemic spreading like wildfire, the list of celebrities who have tested positive for the virus in recent times has increased.

