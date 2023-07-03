trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2630047
Power-Packed Duo Allu Arjun, Director Trivikram Srinivas Unite Again In ‘Never before Visual Spectacle’

Actor Allu Arjun and Director Trivikram Srinivas are back together in a film that promises to be a cinematic experience like no other.  

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 03, 2023, 12:55 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Director Trivikram Srinivas and Actor Allu Arjun have joined forces for their fourth collaboration which will be produced by Allu Aravind and S. Radha Krishna under Harika & Hassine Creations & Geetha Arts. Previously, the power-packed duo collaborated on Julayi, S/O Satyamurthy, and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.   

The film is touted to be ‘one of biggest budgets deployed for an Indian film.’ This entertainer combines Trivikram's narrative with Allu Arjun's screen presence. It will be released in multiple languages across India. Further details pertaining to the film's title, cast, and release date are still awaited. 

Filming of the much-awaited, Allu Arjun starrer 'Pushpa: The Rule' has also begun in Hyderabad. Actor Rashmika Mandanna revealed that she has started shooting for Pushpa 2. She will reprise the role of Srivalli in the sequel to the blockbuster movie.  

All-rounder Allu Arjun has also ventured into AAA films in Hyderabad. The cinema operations began on June 16. The cinema released 'Adipurush' starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh.  

