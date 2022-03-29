हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Radhe Shyam

Prabhas, Pooja Hegde starrer 'Radhe Shyam' to air on OTT from April 1

'Radhe Shyam' will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video starting April 1 in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

Prabhas, Pooja Hegde starrer &#039;Radhe Shyam&#039; to air on OTT from April 1

Mumbai: Actors Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer 'Radhe Shyam' will see its global premiere on Amazon Prime Video from April 1.Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and presented by Gopi Krishna Movies and produced by UV Creations, the romance drama also stars Pooja Hegde, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarsi Pulikonda, Bhagyashree, Jagapathi Babu, Murali Sharma, Kunaal Roy Kapoor, Riddhi Kumar, Sasha Chettri, Sathyan and others.

The film will be available to stream on the service starting April 1 in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

‘Radhe Shyam’ is a love saga of two individuals who are poles apart in their approach to life, where Vikram Aditya (Prabhas) follows fate and destiny who falls for Prerna (Pooja Hegde) who immensely believes in the power of science.

Talking about the film, Prabhas said, "Radhe Shyam is a story that echoes perfectly in this new age of boundless cinema".

He continued, "Visionary director Radha Krishna, Pooja Hegde and our entire team has put in all heart and created this passionate labour of love for everyone to enjoy. I am very delighted to bring this saga closer to home with the digital release and hope to continue receiving all the adoration from audiences worldwide."

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Radhe ShyamPrabhasPooja HegdeAmazon Prime VideoRadhe Shyam OTT release
Next
Story

OMG! Ajith Kumar's film Valimai clocks 100 million streaming minutes on ZEE5

Must Watch

PT2M7S

Zee Top 10: PM Modi's brainstorming on Birbhum violence