Prabhas, Pooja Hegde starrer 'Radhe Shyam' to air on OTT from April 1

Mumbai: Actors Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer 'Radhe Shyam' will see its global premiere on Amazon Prime Video from April 1.Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and presented by Gopi Krishna Movies and produced by UV Creations, the romance drama also stars Pooja Hegde, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarsi Pulikonda, Bhagyashree, Jagapathi Babu, Murali Sharma, Kunaal Roy Kapoor, Riddhi Kumar, Sasha Chettri, Sathyan and others.

The film will be available to stream on the service starting April 1 in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

‘Radhe Shyam’ is a love saga of two individuals who are poles apart in their approach to life, where Vikram Aditya (Prabhas) follows fate and destiny who falls for Prerna (Pooja Hegde) who immensely believes in the power of science.

Talking about the film, Prabhas said, "Radhe Shyam is a story that echoes perfectly in this new age of boundless cinema".

He continued, "Visionary director Radha Krishna, Pooja Hegde and our entire team has put in all heart and created this passionate labour of love for everyone to enjoy. I am very delighted to bring this saga closer to home with the digital release and hope to continue receiving all the adoration from audiences worldwide."