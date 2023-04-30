Ponniyin Selvan- 2 Box Office Collections: Mani Ratnam’s Magnus-Opus Nears Rs 60 Cr On Day 2

New Delhi: After the massive success of ‘Ponniyin Selvan – 1', Mani Ratnam’s magnum-opus ‘Ponniyin Selvan 2’ released in the theatres on April 28 and is raking good numbers at the box office. As per film trade website Sacnilk, the film has crossed Rs 50 Cr at the box office in just two days after its release.

Here’s is the 2-day box office collection of ‘Ponniyin Selvan 2’

Day 1 [1st Friday]- ₹ 28.45 Cr

Day 2 [1st Saturday]- ₹ 30.95 Cr

Total- ₹ 59.4 Cr

A sequel to Ponniyin Selvan 1’, 'Ponniyin Selvan 2' is set in 10th century Thanjavur, with the Chola dynasty emperor Sundara Chozhar and his sons Aditya Karikalan (played by Chiyaan Vikram) and Ponniyin Selvan (played by Jayam Ravi) aspiring to expand their kingdom. The film also stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan and Sobhita Dhulipala in pivotal roles. 'PS- 1' had turned out to be a blockbuster on release collecting more than Rs 500 Cr at the box office. Upon release, the film became the highest-grossing Tamil film of the year 2022.

Subaskaran’s Lyca Productions presents PS-2. Jointly produced by Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions, the period drama is directed by Mani Ratnam, and music composed by AR Rahman. PS-2 has released worldwide on April 28, 2023, in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam languages respectively.