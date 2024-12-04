New Delhi: The anticipation for Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule is crazy, with fans eagerly awaiting its release as it is set to dominate cinemas globally.

However, amidst the craze for the film, director Christopher Nolan's hit film , Interstellar has been re-released on IMAX screens worldwide.

Despite this, the film’s re-release won’t be happening in India, as Pushpa 2 has taken over all the IMAX screens in the country.

The action-packed sequel is expected to break records and capture audiences' attention, leaving little room for any other major releases on the country's biggest screens. It’s clear Pushpa 2 is the undisputed cinema king in India right now.

Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar and featuring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil in key roles.

The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings with music on T Series and will be released on 5th December.