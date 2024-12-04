Advertisement
PUSHPA 2: THE RULE

Pushpa 2: The Rule Takes Over IMAX Screens, Blocking Christopher Nolan's Interstellar Re-Release In India

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings with music on T Series. Pushpa 2: The Rule will be released on 5th December. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 04, 2024, 07:23 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Pushpa 2: The Rule Takes Over IMAX Screens, Blocking Christopher Nolan's Interstellar Re-Release In India (Image: Instagram)

New Delhi:  The anticipation for Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule is crazy, with fans eagerly awaiting its release as it is set to dominate cinemas globally.

However, amidst the craze for the film, director Christopher Nolan's hit film , Interstellar has been re-released on IMAX screens worldwide.

Despite this, the film’s re-release won’t be happening in India, as Pushpa 2 has taken over all the IMAX screens in the country.

An X (formerly Twitter) user shared the announcement writing, “Christopher Nolan's Interstellar has been re-released on IMAX screens worldwide. However, the re-release is not happening in India, as Pushpa 2 is taking over all IMAX screens in the country.”

The action-packed sequel is expected to break records and capture audiences' attention, leaving little room for any other major releases on the country's biggest screens. It’s clear Pushpa 2 is the undisputed cinema king in India right now.

Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar and featuring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil in key roles. 

The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings with music on T Series and will be released on 5th December. 

