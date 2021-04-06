Rashmika Mandanna's ex-fiance Rakshit Shetty revisits fond memories with the actress on her 25th birthday

New Delhi: On April 5, South Indian actress Rashmika Mandanna celebrated her 25th birthday working on the sets of her second Bollywood film 'Goodbye' co-starring megastar Amitabh Bachchan. The young actress was the centre of attention on her special day as she received tons of birthday wishes and love from her friends and fans on social media.

One wish that stood out was from her ex-fiance, Rakshit Shetty. The actor and filmmaker, known for his work in Kannada cinema, took to Twitter to share a snippet of one of Rashmika's audition tapes to take a trip down memory lane. The audition tape was from the 2016 film 'Kirik Party' where they played the lead roles.

Along with the video, Rakshit wrote, "Sharing this beautiful memory of yours from the @KirikParty audition. You have travelled so far since then, chasing you'r dreams like a real worrier. Proud of you girl and Happy Birthday to you. May you see more success @iamRashmika"

Here's the Twitter post:

Sharing this beautiful memory of yours from the @KirikParty audition. You have travelled so far since then, chasing you'r dreams like a real worrier. Proud of you girl and Happy Birthday to you. May you see more success @iamRashmika pic.twitter.com/6M1rBCQnee — Rakshit Shetty (@rakshitshetty) April 5, 2021

Rashmika responded saying, "Ahhhh.. I remember this sooooo clearly.. thankyou so much @rakshitshetty".

For the unversed, Rashmika and Rakshit had gotten engaged in 2017 but broke up in September 2018. According to reports, they fell in love during the shoot of the film 'Kirik Party'.

After the official announcement of their break-up, many fans blamed Rashmika and left harsh comments for her on social media. At the time, Rashmika had released a statement on Twitter expressing her shock over the trolling and negative articles on her. Her ex-fiance Rakshit also spoke about the same and asked fans to stop blaming her for the break-up.

On the work front, Rashmika is set to make her Bollywood debut with 'Mission Majnu' co-starring Sidharth Malhotra. She is currently working alongside Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan for the upcoming film 'Goodbye'.