Deepika Padukone welcomes Amitabh Bachchan onboard 'The Intern' Hindi adaptation, shares first look poster!

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone recently took to Instagram to share the first look poster of the much-awaited Indian adaption of the American drama-comedy film 'The Intern'. The intriguing poster with a yellow background and silhouettes of the two main characters incited immense excitement among fans.

The 'Chhapaak' actress also took the opportunity to welcome Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan on board as he will be replacing late actor Rishi Kapoor in the movie.

In the caption, Deepika wrote, "What an absolute honour to be collaborating with one of my most special co-stars again! Welcoming @amitabhbachchan to the Indian adaptation of #TheIntern."

Have a look at the first look poster:

After Deepika's post, B-town flooded her comment section with supportive messages and cheered on the upcoming movie. Actor Hrithik Roshan seemed excited for the Indian adaption as 'The Intern' is one of his favourite films according to his comment. Deepika's husband and biggest supporter Ranveer Singh wrote, "amaze!!!" with clapping emojis.

Earlier, the Indian version of 'The Intern' was supposed to feature Rishi Kapoor in the role that Robert de Niro originally did. However, the unfortunate demise of the veteran actor in April 2020 called for a change of plans.

According to Deepika's post, it appears Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan is set to replace late actor Rishi Kapoor in the film. The crew will begin shooting for the remake in November 2021 aiming for a release in summer 2022. The Amit Ravindernath Sharma directorial is produced by Sunir Kheterpal and Deepika Padukone.

The film will also mark another collaboration between Deepika and Amitabh after their work in the hit movie 'Piku' released in 2015.

The original version of 'The Intern', released in 2015, featured Hollywood actors Robert de Niro and Anna Hathaway.