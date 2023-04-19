Saif Ali Khan Received 3-Hour Long Narration Before Saying Yes To NTR 30

Mumbai: Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan, who has started working on the pan-India film tentatively titled 'NTR 30', has shared that the director of the film, Koratala Siva gave a three-hour narration to him for the film. Saif, who is known for blending into his characters, be it 'Langda' Tyagi from 'Omkara', Daniyal Khan from 'Phantom' or Sartaj Singh from 'Sacred Games', recollected the time when Koratala Siva narrated him the story which sees him serving as the antagonistic force.

Saif Ali Khan told IANS: "It's a very cool role and I'm working hard to make sure I deliver more than what is expected of me. My director Koratala Siva is a passionate artist with infectious energy and a great vision. He narrated to me for three hours and I was spellbound, emotionally involved all the way."

The Bollywood star also mentioned that NTR Jr "is very friendly and charming and super-passionate." Saif admires the ambition of making a pan-India film and is hyped to start working on the "exciting plan" of NTR Jr. He said: "We are too used to thinking and working in terms of region and language."

On the technicians of the film, Saif said: "The DOP is Rathnavelu who has shot amazing movies like Robot and it`s great to be lit and shot like this. It`s a fantastic vision and the movie`s scale is very big. I take it as a great compliment that they are interested in my services. My pleasure entirely to be here. Fingers crossed this will be rocking!!"