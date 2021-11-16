हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu acts 'pricey' for item song in 'Pushpa'

Get ready to witness south star Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer 'Pushpa'. The film will be released in five languages including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu acts &#039;pricey&#039; for item song in &#039;Pushpa&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer 'Pushpa' has got the best of the worlds in terms of the cast and crew. Now Samantha Ruth Prabhu is set to join the film.

The makers of 'Pushpa' on Monday, announced that Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been roped in for a special performance in their much-awaited film 'Pushpa: The Rise'. The makers also added that this will mark Samantha's first special appearance in a special song, which becomes more challenging for them to put things together.

 

Sharing the news, Mythri Movie Makers, the production banner bankrolling the film, shared a poster featuring Samantha and extended their gratitude to the actor.

"Pushpa's 5th song is special and we needed someone special! We reached out to our very special Samantha Garu and she gleefully agreed to come on board owing to the rapport we've developed over time. We're super excited to announce that Samantha garu is going to light up the screen with icon star Allu Arjun in the fifth single. This would be the first special song appearance of her career and we are leaving no stone unturned to make it truly special and memorable (sic)," it read.

Ever since the announcement was made, there are speculations on Samantha's remuneration for the special song in the upcoming crime thriller 'Pushpa'. While some media houses report that the 'Majili' actress has demanded a whopping price of as much as 1.5 crore, there is no official confirmation regarding the same.

 

Helmed by Sukumar, 'Pushpa' also stars popular Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil in an important role. Actor Sunil, Actress Anasuya Bharadwaj, and others are to appear in important roles as well. The multi-starrer, the multi-lingual movie will be released in five languages including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

