SREELEELA

SK25: Sreeleela To Mark Tamil Debut With National Award-Winning Director Sudha Kongara

Directed by the celebrated filmmaker Sudha Kongara, known for her impactful storytelling in acclaimed films like Soorarai Pottru and Irudhi Suttru.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 15, 2024, 05:03 PM IST|Source: Bureau
SK25: Sreeleela To Mark Tamil Debut With National Award-Winning Director Sudha Kongara (Image: @sreeleela14/ Instagram)

New Delhi: Kissik sensation Sreeleela has dazzled audiences with her remarkable acting and mesmerizing dance performances. Known for her strong on-screen presence and graceful moves, she recently captivated fans with her electrifying performance in the chart-topping Kissik song from the blockbuster Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Riding high on this success, Sreeleela is now set to expand her horizons with her Tamil debut, aiming to charm audiences in the South Indian industry and beyond. 

Sreeleela is all set to make her Tamil debut with 'SK25,' directed by the celebrated filmmaker Sudha Kongara, known for her impactful storytelling in acclaimed films like Soorarai Pottru and Irudhi Suttru.

A post shared by Sreeleela (@sreeleela14)

the actress will star opposite Sivakarthikeyan, who was recently seen in 'Amaran.' The highly anticipated film is produced by Dawn Pictures. With this dream collaboration, Sreeleela is poised to captivate Tamil audiences and further cement her pan-India appeal.

Sreeleela’s boundless charm, extraordinary talent, and mesmerizing screen presence make her next big thing. Known for her captivating expressions, flawless dance moves, and infectious energy, she embodies everything.

Sreeleela’s boundless charm, exceptional talent, and magnetic screen presence have made her the next big sensation.

With her captivating expressions, flawless dance moves, and infectious energy, she truly has it all. Fans eagerly await more details about her upcoming project. 

