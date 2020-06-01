South actress Meera Mitun is another social media sensation who has kept netizens hooked to her pics – Check out

New Delhi: Actress Meera Mitun is trending big time on the internet for pictures of her from her recent photoshoot. Meera has made the spotlight follow her in a traditional avatar and her photos are worth giving a glance at. She is a model-actress, who predominantly works in the Tamil industry.

Her Instagram account is filled with pictures and videos of her from events, parties and photoshoots. She is one avid social media user and makes sure her fans get to see her each day.

In her recent photo, Meera looks like a million buck in a kanjeevaram sari paired with a full sleeve blouse and traditional jewellery. She is dressed as a South Indian bride.

Check out her pictures here:

Meanwhile, in other pictures, Meera exudes oomph with her bold avatar. See the posts here:

Now, speaking about the professional front, Meera decided to become an actress after pursuing a career as a model. She has also won several beauty pageants. The 2017 film ‘8 Thottakkal’ marked her debut as an actress. She later followed it up with film such as ‘Thaanaa Serndha Koottam’ and ‘Bodhai Yeri Budhi Maari’. However, in all these films, she has worked as a supporting actress.

She became a popular face after starring in ‘Bigg Boss Tamil 3’, in which her journey was filled with controversies.