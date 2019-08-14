close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Naga Shaurya

Tollywood actor Naga Shaurya fined by Hyderabad Police

Naga Shaurya was in his car when the black film was noticed on the windows following which he was stopped and fined.

Tollywood actor Naga Shaurya fined by Hyderabad Police

Hyderabad: A fine of Rs 500 was imposed on Telugu film actor Naga Shaurya by the traffic police here for using black film on his car glasses.

The actor was in his Ford Endeavour Car when the black film was noticed on the car's windows following which he was stopped and fined.

M Ravi, Circle Inspector, Panjagutta Traffic Police Station told ANI, "Today I was performing duties at MJ college in Panjagutta area and an Endeavour car which was coming from Panjagutta direction was stopped after noticing a black film on its glasses."

He continued, "The car was owned by Naga Shaurya who was also travelling in the car. Immediately we have fined him Rs 500 and asked him to pay online."

The traffic police themselves removed the black film from the glasses and let the car go, M Ravi said.

The actor was quick to pay the fine.

Naga Shaurya is a popular face in the Tollywood industry and has acted in National Award-winning film Chandamama Kathalu. 

Tags:
Naga ShauryaNaga Shaurya fined
Next
Story

Mahesh Babu posts heartfelt note for his fans on birthday

Must Watch

PT44M33S

News 100: Watch top news stories of the day