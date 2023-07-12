trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2634604
NewsEntertainmentRegional
VIJAY DEVERAKONDA

Vijay And Samantha's Electrifying Chemistry In Kushi Song 'Aradhya' Has Made Fans Go Gaga, Checkout Reactions

Adding fuel to the already roaring anticipation, the film's team recently unveiled a brand-new song titled 'Aradhya,' featuring the charismatic lead pair. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 12, 2023, 08:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Vijay And Samantha's Electrifying Chemistry In Kushi Song 'Aradhya' Has Made Fans Go Gaga, Checkout Reactions Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Samantha Ruth Prabhu along with Vijay Deverakonda are set to sizzle on the silver screen in the upcoming film 'Kushi.' As the release date draws nearer, the excitement among the audience is reaching unprecedented heights with each new asset drop.

Adding fuel to the already roaring anticipation, the film's team recently unveiled a brand-new song titled 'Aradhya,' featuring the charismatic lead pair. The lyrical video not only treats the fans to the melodious tune but also showcases stunning pictures of Samantha and Vijay, captivating the hearts of netizens and leaving them in awe of their undeniable chemistry.

The song 'Aradhya' has quickly become the talk of the town, as fans and movie enthusiasts alike have taken to social media platforms to express their exhilaration.

cre Trending Stories

Here are some of the most interesting reactions of netizens :

A fan writes, 'Samantha is my mani, she is my love forever,' another user writes 'SAMANTHA + VIJAY DEVARAKONDA = Fresh Look They both look visually tremendous Feast to eyes to watch them together #HitPair hit like if u agree' Another one writes 'VIJAY DEVARAKONDA is the honest guy. He talks without filters. We just love our honest man' Another writes, 'Didnt expect this chemistry vijay samantha you both are like made for each other'

Meanwhile, on the work front, apart from Kushi, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will also be seen in Citadel along with Varun Dhawan.

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded