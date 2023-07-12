Vijay And Samantha's Electrifying Chemistry In Kushi Song 'Aradhya' Has Made Fans Go Gaga, Checkout Reactions

New Delhi: Samantha Ruth Prabhu along with Vijay Deverakonda are set to sizzle on the silver screen in the upcoming film 'Kushi.' As the release date draws nearer, the excitement among the audience is reaching unprecedented heights with each new asset drop.

Adding fuel to the already roaring anticipation, the film's team recently unveiled a brand-new song titled 'Aradhya,' featuring the charismatic lead pair. The lyrical video not only treats the fans to the melodious tune but also showcases stunning pictures of Samantha and Vijay, captivating the hearts of netizens and leaving them in awe of their undeniable chemistry.

The song 'Aradhya' has quickly become the talk of the town, as fans and movie enthusiasts alike have taken to social media platforms to express their exhilaration.



cre Trending Stories

Here are some of the most interesting reactions of netizens :

A fan writes, 'Samantha is my mani, she is my love forever,' another user writes 'SAMANTHA + VIJAY DEVARAKONDA = Fresh Look They both look visually tremendous Feast to eyes to watch them together #HitPair hit like if u agree' Another one writes 'VIJAY DEVARAKONDA is the honest guy. He talks without filters. We just love our honest man' Another writes, 'Didnt expect this chemistry vijay samantha you both are like made for each other'

Meanwhile, on the work front, apart from Kushi, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will also be seen in Citadel along with Varun Dhawan.