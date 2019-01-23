Will 'Baahubali' Prabhas get married in 2019?

Prabhas is one of those rare actors who want to keep their private life private. He always made it clear that his personal life is not for sale. However, the actor has been linked to Anushka Shetty, but both have maintained that they are just good friends. Their great bond and acting together in more than three films is the reason for all the rumours.

Well, with Baahubali, Prabhas has become a pan-India actor and he became a superstar with an incredible fan following. For the last few years, his marriage has been one of the most discussed topics ever as he is one of the most eligible bachelors around. Though many have been asking about it, the actor has never given any clarity on his wedding plans and has been skipping the question.

The latest buzz is that this handsome hunk, who is 39-year-old, will be getting married this year. Yes, at least this is what his uncle Krishnam Raju says. The veteran actor, Krishnam Raju, who turned a year older a couple of days back had organised a press meet on the occasion, where he said that Prabhas will definitely get married once he completes shooting for 'Saaho'.

While a few sources say that it will be an arranged marriage, few reveal that the actor is already in a relationship, but has kept his private life under wraps. 'Saaho' is slated for release on August 15 this year, so it is sure that the actor will get married this year