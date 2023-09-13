trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2661961
NewsPets
PET CARE

10 Ways To Ensure Your Pets Have Happy And Safe Festive Season

Taking your pets needs into consideration will help you and your buddies to stay safe and healthy throughout the festivities.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Tanya Dutt|Last Updated: Sep 13, 2023, 05:23 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

10 Ways To Ensure Your Pets Have Happy And Safe Festive Season 10 Ways To Ensure Your Pets Have Happy And Safe Festive Season (Pexels)

As the festive season approaches, it's essential to remember that while we humans revel in celebrations, our beloved pets may find this time of the year stressful and even dangerous. Fireworks, loud parties, and tempting holiday treats can pose risks to our furry friends. 

10 Ways To Take Care Of Your Pets During Upcoming Festive Season 


To ensure your pets have a happy and safe festive season, here are ten vital tips:

Create a Quiet Retreat: Set up a quiet and comfortable space where your pets can retreat to when festivities get too loud or overwhelming. Provide their favorite toys, blankets, and a cozy bed to help them relax.

Pet-Proof Decorations: Festive decorations can be enticing, but they can also be dangerous if ingested. Ensure your pets can't reach tinsel, ornaments, or electrical cords. Opt for pet-friendly decorations when possible.

Safe Foods Only: Many festive foods are toxic to pets, including chocolate, grapes, onions, and alcohol. Keep these out of their reach, and be cautious when guests offer treats. Share safe pet-friendly snacks instead.

Maintain Their Routine: Stick to your pets' regular feeding and exercise schedule as closely as possible. Predictable routines provide comfort during the chaos of the festive season.

Keep an Eye on Candles: Candles and open flames can pose a fire hazard to pets. Place candles where your pets can't access them, and consider flameless alternatives to create a cozy atmosphere.

Secure the Trash: Holiday feasts generate a lot of waste that can be tempting to curious pets. Make sure your trash cans are secure, and consider pet-proof bins if needed.

Also Read: Yoga For Panic Attacks: Building Resilience Through Breath-Work And Movement- With Yoga Asanas

Mind the Door: With guests coming and going, there's a higher risk of pets escaping. Ensure your pets have proper identification, such as collars with updated tags and microchips, in case they get out.

Noise and Light Protection: Loud noises from fireworks and music can distress pets. Consider using noise-cancelling headphones for them or playing soothing music at a low volume to mask the noise.

Avoid Toxic Plants: Some festive plants, like poinsettias and mistletoe, can be toxic to pets if ingested. Opt for pet-safe alternatives or keep these plants out of reach.

Plan for Travel: If you're traveling during the festive season, make pet care arrangements in advance. Whether it's a trusted pet sitter or a boarding facility, ensure your pets are well-cared for in your absence.

Also Read: Myths And Facts: Debunking Water's Role In Your Weight Loss Journey

By following these ten tips, you can make sure your pets have a festive season that's enjoyable and safe. Remember that while these celebrations are exciting for us, they can be stressful for our furry companions. 

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified professionals.)

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train