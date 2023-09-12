Yoga For Panic Attacks: Building Resilience Through Breath-Work And Movement- With Yoga Asanas

Panic attacks are distressing experiences that can leave individuals feeling helpless and overwhelmed. These intense bouts of fear and anxiety can strike suddenly, affecting both mental and physical well-being. However, there is hope for those seeking relief from panic attacks, and it lies in the ancient practice of yoga.

In this article, we will explore how yoga, through its unique combination of breath work and movement, can help individuals build resilience and effectively manage panic attacks.

Breathing exercises, such as Pranayama, play a pivotal role in calming the mind and body during moments of distress. Additionally, there are specific yoga poses and sequences that promote relaxation and alleviate the symptoms of panic.

In conversation with Zee News English, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, Founder of Akshar Yoga Kendraa talks about the use of breath work and yogic movement to help panic attacks or anxious feelings.

"Panic attacks occur when your body experiences intense psychological (mental) and physical symptoms. Physical symptoms You may experience include an overwhelming sense of fear, apprehension and anxiety. You may also have nausea, dizziness etc," says Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar.

Also Read: Yoga For Seniors: Age Gracefully With 5 Daily Asanas For Strength, Flexibility And Balance

As we journey through the practices of yoga, we will discover how it fosters resilience, helping individuals regain control over their bodies and minds. This article serves as a guide for those seeking a natural and empowering way to manage panic attacks, offering hope and healing through the transformative power of yoga.

According to Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, yoga and pranayama can help build resilience in the following ways:

Yoga builds Physical and mental strength

Physical fitness and mental health are complementary practices that make for a total body and mind workout. These are interdependent components of a human being and we require both if we want to achieve peace and good health in life.

Channelize your emotions through pranayama

Practice pranayama techniques such as Ujjai breathing and Udgeeth pranayama for a happy and a blissful demeanor. The key is our emotions, and how we deal with them. When we learn to channelize our emotions in the right manner, we can gain better control, and balance over our emotions.

Calm the Nervous system with Asanas

If the body is in good health but the mind is not or if the mind is in top form and the body is weak even then this is not considered holistic health. The body is the instrument of physical activity and needs to be exercised accordingly. You can practice yoga postures like dhanurasana, chakrasana, and paschimottanasana.

Let go of Stress

Both the mind and the body need to cooperate and work in a harmonious relation to one another. Only when the mind is also strong in will and clear with its purpose then you will be able to face the day without stress and anxiety.

Also Read: Boost Digestion Yoga And Pranayama: 3 Poses To Practice Post-Dinner

Through the practice of Pranayama and mindful breathing techniques, individuals can regain control over their anxious minds and racing hearts. By focusing on the breath, one can create a sanctuary of calm amidst the storm of panic. The simplicity of these practices belies their profound impact, helping individuals manage and reduce the frequency of panic attacks.

Embracing yoga's holistic approach, which combines breathwork with movement and mindfulness, empowers individuals to build resilience and find lasting relief from the grip of panic.