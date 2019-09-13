Kate Hudson isn't in a rush to marry Danny Fujikawa

Los Angeles: Actress Kate Hudson says she isn't planning to get married to her boyfriend Danny Fujikawa anytime soon. "Oh god! I'm not thinking about that," etonline.com quoted Hudson as saying when asked about a potential wedding to Fujikawa.

"Yeah, especially after one wedding, you're like, 'Whew!' It's a lot of work but yeah, not anytime soon but I love the man," added the actress, while referring to the wedding of her brother Wyatt Russell earlier this month.

Hudson and Fujikawa have been dating since 2017. They welcomed their first child together, daughter Rani, last October.

Hudson has a busy schedule caring for Rani, as well as her two sons, 15-year-old Ryder and 8-year-old Bingham. She recently took to Instagram to post a video of the family singing "Happy Birthday" to her brother Oliver Hudson. In the comments, Ryder had joked that she didn't check with him before she posted it.

Asked if Ryder has a final say on what she can and cannot post, the actress said: "Actually, they'll never get final say. It just doesn't work that way, you know."

