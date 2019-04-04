Model Amber Rose pregnant with second baby

Los Angeles: Model Amber Rose is expecting her second child.

She and her boyfriend Alexander Edwards announced on Instagram on Wednesday that they were expecting their first child together, reports eonline.com.

Rose also has a six-year-old son named Sebastian Taylor Thomaz with rapper Wiz Khalifa.

Rose and Edwards posted the same photograph online, which showed the 35-year-old smiling while getting an ultrasound. She wore a black cap over her bleach blonde hair as well as a rainbow dress.

"Edwards and I are super excited to announce that we have a sweet little baby boy on the way!" she captioned the picture. "P.S Sebastian is so happy to be a big brother!"

Rose received a number of congratulatory messages in her comments section. Singer Demi Lovato, for instance, wrote, "Congrats mama!"