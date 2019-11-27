ISRO launches PSLV-C47: All you need to know about Cartosat-3

The Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle, PSLV-C47, on Wednesday successfully injected Cartosat-3 spacecraft and 13 commercial nanosatellites from the US into their designated orbits after its launch from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, said the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). "PSLV-C47 successfully injects Cartosat-3 spacecraft into orbit. 13 commercial satellites from the USA successfully placed in their designated orbits," tweeted ISRO.

Views of #PSLVC47 lift off from Sriharikota. Mission Accomplished. Thanks for your support. pic.twitter.com/44fEip0K8q — ISRO (@isro) November 27, 2019

The launch took place at 9.28 am. About 17 minutes and 38 seconds after lift-off, Cartosat-3 was injected into its orbit.

After the successful launch, ISRO chief Dr K Sivan expressed his happiness. He said, "I am happy that PSLV-C47 injected precisely in the orbit with 13 other satellites. Cartosat-3 is highest resolution civilian satellite; We have 13 missions up to March- 6 large vehicle missions and 7 satellite missions."

Here are the details of this mission:

Mission description: The PSLV is in its 49th mission (PSLV-C47) and it launched Cartosat-3 which is a third-generation agile advanced earth observation satellite having high-resolution imaging capability.

Specifications: Cartosat-3 was injected into an orbit of 509 km at an inclination of 97.5 degrees to the equator. Its overall mass is 1625 kg and power generation is 2,000W. The mission life of Cartosat-3 is five years.

Applications: Cartosat-3 shall address the increased user's demands for large scale urban planning, Rural resource and infrastructure development, coastal land use and land cover, etc.

International customer satellites: The PSLV-C47 also injected 13 commercial nanosatellites from the US into the Sun-synchronous orbit. These nanosatellites are being launched under a commercial arrangement with NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), the commercial arm of ISRO.

* Satellite name: FLOCK-4P, Quantity: 12 Nos; Mission objective: Earth observation

* Satellite name: MESHBED, Quantity: 1; Mission objective: Communication Testbed

Congratulating the ISRO team, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that the space agency has once again made the nation proud.

"I congratulate the ISRO team on yet another successful launch of PSLV-C47 carrying indigenous Cartosat-3 satellite and over a dozen nanosatellites of USA. The advanced Cartosat-3 will augment our high-resolution imaging capability. ISRO has once again made the nation proud," said the PM.

The ISRO had on November 25 posted pictures on Twitter of PSLV-C47 mapping its journey from the vehicle assembly building towards the launch pad. "Journey of PSLV-C47 from Vehicle Assembly Building towards the launch pad. Launch scheduled on Nov 27, 2019," ISRO had tweeted.

On November 21, ISRO had informed that the launch of PSLV-C47 carrying Cartosat-3, which was scheduled for November 25 at 9.28 am, was rescheduled for November 27.