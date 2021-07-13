हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
NASA

NASA tweeted Pratima Roy’s picture and revealed the complicated science-religion relationship

Does a person’s faith interfere in their ability to perform at the highest stage involving science?

NASA tweeted Pratima Roy’s picture and revealed the complicated science-religion relationship
Credits: Twitter/NASA

On July 11, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) shared a picture on Twitter promoting its internship programme. The tweet had four pictures featuring successful interns from before. One of the pictures was of an Indian-American Pratima Roy.

While the rest of the three pictures didn’t create any controversy, Roy’s photograph divided Twitter into two groups. The reason behind it was the idols and images of Hindu gods and goddesses visible in Roy’s background.

One group believed that a top-notch science institution like NASA shouldn’t allow any kind of religion and related symbols to exist in the vicinity.

This is what they said:

The other set of people countered this idealogy:

Though there were counter arguments for every comment, the question remains the same: does a person’s faith interfere in their ability to perform at the highest stage involving science?

