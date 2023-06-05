World Environment Day 2023: How To Recycle Your Old Mattress- Ways To Choose An Eco-Friendly Bedding

Mattresses may become uncomfortable and unhygienic over time, which can be harmful to a person's health. Mattress recycling is one method of mattress disposal. Here we will highlight ways of mattress recycling and a few other mattress disposal options.

World Environment Day: When to get rid of a mattress?

Some people might want to change their mattress on a fairly regular basis since older mattresses might have negative health effects. According to experts, adopting a new mattress can improve sleep quality and reduce discomfort in the back.

A mattress will typically endure for seven years before having to be replaced.

In an interview with Zee News, Anand Nichani, Managing Director, Magniflex, India shares tips on how to responsibly recycle your mattress, how to choose a eco-friendly mattress.

World Environment Day: Recycling a mattress

In our quest for a sustainable lifestyle, it is essential to extend our environmental consciousness to every aspect of our daily lives, including the way we sleep. One crucial step in this direction is mattress recycling, which not only minimizes waste but also allows us to choose nature-friendly ecological mattresses.

By opting for mattresses made from natural materials viz., wood fabric, pure foam, and natural plant extracts, we can rest our beds responsibly and contribute to a healthier planet.

Mattress recycling is a significant step towards reducing the burden on landfills. Every year, millions of mattresses end up in these waste sites, taking up valuable space and releasing harmful chemicals into the environment.

By recycling mattresses, we can divert a significant portion of this waste, ensuring that valuable resources are repurposed and the environmental impact is minimized.

Mattress filling can also be recycled, particularly if it has polyester in it. However, due to the frequent contamination it experience from perspiration, skin, mold, and dust mites, mattress coverings are challenging to recycle.

Mattress recycling is possible at dedicated mattress recycling facilities. Anybody who wants to recycle their mattress should first see whether there is one of them close by. If not, several general recycling facilities are able to recycle mattresses.

World Environment Day: Choosing a nature friendly mattress

Choosing an ecological mattress makes its recycling easier, consider investing in a mattress made from wood fabric. Wood fabric is crafted from sustainable and renewable sources such as bamboo, birch, or eucalyptus trees.

These materials not only provide excellent support and comfort but also possess natural breathability and moisture-wicking properties, ensuring a cool and dry sleeping experience. Additionally, wood fabric mattresses are biodegradable, ensuring minimal environmental impact at the end of their lifecycle.

Look for mattresses that are OEKO-TEX certified and are manufactured by OEKO-TEX STeP certified manufacturing plants which guarantee that the foam and other materials are free from harmful chemicals such as ozone depleters, flame retardants, and heavy metals.

OEKO-TEX-certified, pure foam mattresses offer exceptional pressure relief and body support while being environmentally conscious. Furthermore, they can be recycled at the end of their lifespan, further reducing their impact on the planet.

For those seeking a truly nature-friendly choice, mattresses made from natural plant extracts are an excellent option. These mattresses utilize organic materials such as latex derived from rubber trees, organic cotton, and wool sourced from ethically raised sheep. Natural plant extract mattresses offer excellent durability, breathability, and resistance to dust mites and allergens.

Furthermore, their production processes often involve fewer chemicals and synthetic materials, making them a greener choice.

By opting for nature-friendly ecological mattresses, we can rest our beds responsibly and contribute to a healthier planet.