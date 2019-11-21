Sondland testimony 'exonerates' Donald Trump: White House

WASHINGTON: The White House seized on one portion of the testimony from US envoy Gordon Sondland during a House of Representatives` impeachment hearing on Wednesday and said it "completely exonerates" President Donald Trump.

"Though much of today`s testimony by Ambassador Sondland was related to his presumptions and beliefs, rather than hard facts, he testified to the fact that President Trump never told him that a White House meeting or the aid to Ukraine was tied to receiving a public statement from (Ukrainian) President (Volodymyr) Zelenskiy," White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said in a statement.

Meanwhile, President Trump`s personal lawyer said on Wednesday that he had no involvement with the issue of military aid to Ukraine, a key point in the impeachment inquiry into Trump, according to an interview.

Asked on Blaze TV if he ever discussed the U.S. aid, withheld by the Trump administration over the summer, with American diplomats, Giuliani said, "The reality is the whole issue of military aid didn`t come up until I finished the assignment they gave me. I never discussed military aid with them."