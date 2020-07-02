Chennai Airport Customs seizes Red Buli ecstasy pills worth Rs 3 lakh

CHENNAI: Chennai Air Customs Department on Thursday seized ‘Red Buli’ Ecstasy Pills from Netherlands worth Rs 3 lakh concealed in foreign postal parcel.

Based on intelligence, Chennai Air Customs detained one postal parcel suspected to contain narcotics substance, which had arrived from the Netherlands at Foreign Post Office, Chennai.

On examination, the parcel was found to contain pink colour pills suspected to be MDMA, a narcotics substance. Total 100 pills of MDMA valued at Rs. 3 Lakhs were recovered and seized under the NDPS Act, 1985.

These hexagonal pills are commonly known as ‘Red Buli’ have a ‘bull’ stamp on one side and contain around 250 mg of MDMA, which is a very high dose.

In February 2020, a man died, and a woman got seriously ill after taking this Red Buli MDMA pill in Warwickshire, England.

The parcel was destined for a residential locality in Ambattur, Chennai city. On reaching the locality it was found that the address was incomplete and inquiries were made, and it was found out that no person with the Consignee name was living there. Efforts are being made to apprehend the accused.

Sharing more information, Rajan Chaudhary, Commissioner of Customs, Chennai International Airport, said, “Further investigation is in progress in this regard.”