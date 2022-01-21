हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Madras High Court

Madras High Court refuses to restrain SEC from notifying urban local body polls

Tamil Nadu State Election Commission said that it has given an undertaking to Supreme Court to notify urban local body polls before January 26, 2022. 

Madras High Court refuses to restrain SEC from notifying urban local body polls

Chennai: Madras High Court on Friday refused to restrain Tamil Nadu State Election Commission from notifying elections to urban local bodies. The Court also deferred the hearing of PILs seeking to postpone the election in view of the third wave of COVID to January 24.

 

 

Madras HC Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice PD Audikesavalu heard the case to postpone urban local body polls in Tamil Nadu until the COVID situation improves. 

The Court said that notification has not been issued yet but counsel claims it could be issued anytime. Tamil Nadu State Election Commission said that it has given an undertaking to Supreme Court to notify urban local body polls before January 26, 2022. 

So, protocols and precautionary measures have been put in place to tackle the COVID situation.

Chief Justice said that as technical difficulties arise through video call, the case will be heard on Monday. Later, the case was adjourned. 

