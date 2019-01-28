Madras Regiment 16th Battalion (Travancore), pivotal in Battle of Basantar, celebrates 200th anniversary

MADRAS: The 16th Battalion of the Madras Regiment (Travancore), which is part of the oldest infantry regiment – Madras Regiment - of the Indian Army is celebrating its 200th anniversary on Monday.

A tweet from the official Twitter handle of the Indian Army informed that the 16th Battalion The Madras Regiment (Travancore) is celebrating its 200th anniversary on January 28.

The two-day bicentenary celebrations of the regiment began on January 26.

16th Battalion Madras Regiment (Travancore) was raised on January 28, 1819, as Second Travancore Nayar Infantry.

The regiment spent its early days entirely in the erstwhile Travancore State as part of the Nayar Brigade.

After the outbreak of the World War II, the Battalion under Lt Col HT Graig was moved to Bhopal and was given the task of guarding the Italian and German prisoners of the war.

The 16th Battalion of Madras Regiment played a pivotal role in the ‘Battle of Basantar’ during the 1971 War.

The unit was later honoured with Battle and Theatre Honours ‘Basantar & Punjab’ respectively.

The regiment won 2 Maha Vir Chakra (MVC) and 5 Vir Chakra (VC) besides many other awards.

The regiment, since its inception, has taken part in numerous campaigns with both the British Indian Army and the post-independence Army.